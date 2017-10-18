Cubs confident they can make Dodgers sweat

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have a history of coming from behind when their season is on the line.

If the Cubs -- who erased a three-games-to-one deficit in the 2016 World Series to capture their first championship since 1908 -- are to return to the Fall Classic, they will have to pull off a comeback achieved just once in baseball history.

A 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night put the Cubs within a loss of being eliminated. The Dodgers are just a victory away from their first World Series appearance since 1988 heading into Game 4 at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, but the Cubs' recent history of comebacks provides them with confidence they can do it again.

Even so, they also realize they are running out of time.

"We are down, but we're not out -- we have a pulse," Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant said after the Tuesday loss. "As the saying goes, we really need to take it one game at a time. Now, we've got to win them all."

The Boston Red Sox pulled off the only escape from a 3-0 postseason deficit, beating the New York Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series.

The Cubs again struggled to score runs on Tuesday night when they couldn't manage anything more than Kyle Schwarber's first-inning solo home run. Now, with their season on the line, they will hope their bats can catch fire while Jake Arrieta takes the mound looking to extend the series to a fifth game on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Arrieta is just 1-3 with a 3.77 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers, who beat him in his only start against Los Angeles this season. But given the dire reality of the must-win game, Arrieta knows how much a solid outing on Wednesday could do for the Cubs' chances.