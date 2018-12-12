Cubs coach reportedly in line to be Orioles new manager

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly close to filling their managerial vacancy. According to multiple reports, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde will be Baltimore’s choice.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the hiring was likely early Tuesday evening. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal later reported it was essentially a done deal.

#Cubs coach Brandon Hyde will be the #Orioles’ next manager, sources tell The Athletic. First reported as close: @JoelSherman1. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2018





The Orioles have yet to confirm the hiring. In fact, general manager Mike Elias issued a strong denial shortly after these reports surfaced.

Elias said no decision made on manager, no offer made and probably no hire here. Called report on Hyde, shown on TV in suite, “premature” #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) December 12, 2018





It’s obviously not a done deal, but there seems to be momentum headed in that direction.

The Orioles are the lone remaining team with a managerial vacancy. That it’s taken into the winter meetings is largely because the Orioles only named Mike Elias their general manager in mid-November.

Brandon Hyde is not a name that will be familiar to most baseball fans. But it seems he impressed Elias during the interview process. The Orioles have been reportedly considering six final candidates, including Rockies bench coach Mike Redmond, Nationals bench coach Chip Hale, and former Indians and Nationals manager Manny Acta.

Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde will be the Baltimore Orioles new manager. (Getty Images)

Who is Brandon Hyde?

After playing sparingly in the majors between 1997 and 2001, Hyde has gone on to have an extended career in coaching. He managed in the Marlins organization from 2005 to 2009. In 2010, he was named the Marlins interim bench coach and ended up managing one game in place of Edwin Rodriguez.

Hyde took over as Joe Maddon’s bench coach with the Chicago Cubs last season after Davey Martinez was hired as Washington Nationals manager. While Hyde obviously doesn’t have much experience in the MLB hot seat, his work as a bench coach has undoubtedly given him a manager’s perspective.

The rebuilding Orioles are coming off a 115-loss season in 2018. The hope would be that Hyde could grow into his new role as the team develops its next batch of stars. Some might say it’s not the best place to begin a managerial career. But it would be an opportunity for Hyde to develop his own reputation by showing what type of teacher and leader he can be.

