Cubs' Clint Frazier designated for assignment in flurry of moves

The Cubs designated Clint Frazier for assignment ahead of Friday's series opener against his former team amid a flurry of roster moves.

The move comes amid the Cubs' 40-man roster crunch and a series of players returning to the active roster this weekend.

The Cubs have seven days to trade Frazier unless he's claimed off waivers.

Frazier, who signed a one-year deal with the Cubs last November following five seasons with the Yankees, got off to a slow start in limited playing time before going on the injured list in April after undergoing an appendectomy.

He's hitting .216/.356/.297 in 45 plate appearances across 19 games this season and is coming off a solid homestand in which he went 5-for-15 with five walks in seven games.

Frazier, a former top-50 prospect whom the Yankees acquired from Cleveland in 2016 for Andrew Miller, has minor-league options remaining.

But the Cubs face the roster crunch and have a glut of outfielders on their depth chart in Ian Happ, Chris Morel, Seiya Suzuki, Rafael Ortega and Jason Heyward.

Suzuki is on the 10-day injured list with a sprained finger but is in play to return this weekend.

In other roster moves, the Cubs reinstated reliever Chris Martin from the restricted list, activated Wade Miley from the 15-day injured list and activated Yan Gomes and Jonathan Villar from the 10-day IL.

Marcus Stroman went on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Alfonso Rivas and Michael Rucker were optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Miley will start Friday against the Yankees.

