Cubs' Clint Frazier accepts outright, stays with organization

Cubs' Clint Frazier embraces corn, beer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Clint Frazier has apparently warmed up to corn and beer.

Frazier has accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Iowa — keeping him in the organization after the Cubs designated him for assignment last week.

Cubs manager David Ross said the organization hoped to retain Frazier after the DFA. They had seven days to trade or release him, unless another club claimed him off waivers.

He cleared waivers Friday and the Cubs outrighted him to Iowa, but he had the option to decline the outright and become a free agent.

Frazier spent 10 days on a rehab assignment with Iowa last month. When he rejoined the Cubs, a reporter mentioned he looked leaner.

"I probably lost a few pounds,” Frazier said. “Probably just because I’m a very picky eater, and being in Des Moines, all they have is corn and beer.

“I didn’t drink or eat much there.”

The corn and beer now awaits.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!