Cubs claim starter Wade Miley off waivers from Reds

The Cubs' rotation rebuild has begun.

The Cubs claimed veteran Wade Miley off waivers from the Reds on Friday, adding a bonafide starter with a good track record to the rotation.

Miley joins the Cubs a day before a decision is due on his $10 million option for 2022 — which the Cubs will pick up.

Team president Jed Hoyer made it clear at his end-of-season press conference last month improving the starting rotation was one of the Cubs' top priorities this offseason.

Miley was one of Cincinnati's best pitchers in 2021. He made 28 starts and turned in a 3.37 ERA and 1.325 WHIP, ranking first among Reds starters in ERA and second in wins. He threw a no-hitter in May.

Miley tossed 163 innings in 2021, going six-plus inning in 16 starts. Only Kyle Hendricks (181) threw more innings among Cubs pitchers.

The 34-year-old lefty has been a reliable arm in recent years. He made 16 starts with the Brewers in 2018, posting a 2.57 ERA. In 33 starts with the Astros in 2019, he had a 3.98 ERA in 167 1/3 innings.

Miley struggled in his final start of 2021 and was shut down for the final week of the season due to a stiff neck. Club sources said that has been cleared up.

Miley signed a two-year deal with the Reds ahead of the 2020 season. By trading him, the Reds save $1 million, the cost of a buyout included in that deal.

The Cubs didn't show interest for Wade Miley on the trade market before claiming him, GM Nick Krall said.



"We talked to everybody before over the last, probably month, and they were not one of the teams that expressed interest." #Reds — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) November 5, 2021

The Miley addition is the first to a rotation that will be a focus for the Cubs this winter.

He joins Hendricks on the starting staff, with Alec Mills, Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson being in-house candidates.

Contributing: Gordon Wittenmyer

