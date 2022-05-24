Cubs' Christopher Morel's 118-year first for Cubs Monday vs. Reds

Check out Christopher Morel's 118-year first for Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CINCINNATI — Cubs rookie Christopher Morel, who debuted last week with a home run in his first big-league at-bat, pulled off a 118-year first for the Cubs Monday night as soon as he took the field.

Morel, who singled and scored in the Cubs’ three-run seventh Monday night, started for the Cubs at shortstop in the opener of the four-game series — his fourth defensive position in five career big-league starts.

Morel also has started at third base, second base and centerfield.

Only one other player in modern franchise history (since 1901) has done that: Solly Hofman in 1904.

Hofman’s first four games as a Cub that year were starts at short, left, center and right.

Morel didn't have the Cubs' only impressive flex on Monday.

Patrick Wisdom, last year's slugging rookie surprise, hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning Monday, the fourth consecutive game in which he has homered.

The last Cub to do that was Anthony Rizzo in 2015.

