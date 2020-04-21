Players were ramping up for the 2020 season when Major League Baseball suspended spring training due to COVID-19. Right now, there's no telling when baseball will return in 2020, and it only will do so when it's physically safe.

With the season up in the air, players are trying to stay in shape at home, equally difficult mentally as physically. Many don't have the equipment they're accustomed to, all while not knowing what they're training for. Will the season start in June? August? At all?

RELATED: Why mental challenges for Cubs as big as physical during baseball shutdown

This isn't meant to trivialize the pandemic afflicting the world, but rather to point out the unique circumstances players are facing. In an effort to show how they're staying prepared, Gatorade athletes - including Cubs catcher Willson Contreras - are sharing their at-home workouts.

One of Contreras' workouts focuses on the lower body. The regime includes several exercises fans can implement into their own workouts, as they don't require personal equipment.

Check out the video above for more.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Chicago Cubs easily on your device.

How Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is staying in shape during coronavirus hiatus originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago