Cubs calling up Crow-Armstrong, Bellinger to the IL

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are calling prized prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong back up to the big leagues after Cody Bellinger was placed on the injured list Wednesday, according to Cubs manager Craig Counsell on 670 The Score.

Counsell told Danny Parkins and Matt Spiegel that CT scans revealed a broken rib for Bellinger, leading to the team calling up Crow-Armstrong to take his roster spot while he rehabs the injury.

Counsell said he is unsure when Bellinger will return.

In 22 games, Bellinger was slashing .226/.320/.440 with five home runs, 17 RBI’s and a 111 OPS+.

Crow-Armstrong’s call up marks the beginning of his second stint with the Cubs. Last season, he was called up for 13 games at the end of the season, going hitless in 19 plate appearances with three walks, two sacrifice bunts and two stolen bases.

According to mlb.com, Crow-Armstrong is the Cubs top prospect and the 15th overall prospect in all of baseball, where he sports a 70 run grade and an 80 field grade as who mlb.com calls, “the game’s best defensive prospect.”

