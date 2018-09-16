Cubs call for action after controversial foul ball

Cubs manager Joe Maddon minced no words about Victor Caratini's 4th inning hit down the first base line that was called foul and took away a badly needed run-scoring opportunity.

In the wake of what amounted to a 2-1 loss to the Reds Sunday, Maddon admitted that it was too difficult for him to see the play from his vantage point in the Cubs dugout, but he could tell that it was close enough that he wanted the play to be reviewed. He approached the umpiring crew immediately after to ask if that was something they could look at.

"I knew the answer beforehand. It was no," Maddon said. "That was a perfect example of what our game looks like without instant replay. For those that don't like instant replay, that's what it looks like."

At the time, Anthony Rizzo was on third and Daniel Murphy was on first with two outs and the Cubs already down 2-0, so a single from Caratini to right would have scored at least Rizzo, and possibly even Murphy as well. Murphy said after the game that he didn't see whether the ball was fair or foul because he was turning toward second as soon as he saw the contact, but his mind was on scoring.

That would have tied the game; instead Caratini ended up popping out to Scooter Gennett at second, leaving Maddon to fume a little after the loss.

"Having had all this time to really analyze outcomes and what would have happened had it been reviewable, that was a big play," Maddon said.

As to why the play is not able to be looked at, Maddon can only shrug. It's simply not on the list of reviewable plays, he said, even though he thinks a solution seems simple.

"I've always thought why not put a dedicated camera for that particular play on all fields, and even like outfield home runs," Maddon said. "I don't know what the deal is with all of that, but for me, it would just take a dedicated camera per field."

If such a camera was put in place, Maddon said it would be easy to zoom in on the play to see where the ball crosses the bag and get the call right. Given the technology available, he sees no excuse not to have it.

"Gosh, we can read books from outer space on somebody's lap on a beach. All the Clancy novels," Maddon said. "You got these dudes sitting on a beach, and they put that bird right over top, and you could see the fact that he's reading Rainbow Six."

Maddon said that, though he is frustrated in the moment about the inability to double-check that play, he hopes that it's the kind of thing that will be added to MLB's list of reviewable plays in the future.