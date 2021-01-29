If Cubs are buying, here are 10 potential starting pitching targets

10 potential free agent pitching targets for Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Trevor Bauer may not be walking through the Cubs’ doors amid a cost-cutting winter, but the starting rotation is still an area they need to address as we near the (scheduled) start of spring training.

And according to NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan, team chairman Tom Ricketts recently allowed president Jed Hoyer some payroll flexibility to address roster needs. They've already agreed to terms with outfielder Joc Pederson on a one-year, $7 million deal.

Four Cubs starting pitchers from 2020 are now on different teams in Yu Darvish (Padres), Jon Lester (Nationals), José Quintana (Angels) and Tyler Chatwood (Blue Jays). The Darvish trade did net the Cubs Zach Davies, who will join Kyle Hendricks atop the rotation next season.

Adbert Alzolay and Alec Mills are projected to join the rotation, but that still leaves at least one vacancy. Prospects Tyson Miller, Cory Abbott, Justin Steele and Brailyn Marquez are in the pipeline and could contribute in some capacity in 2021.

Shelby Miller (minor league deal) and Kohl Stewart (major league deal) are potential depth options, but neither is a guy the Cubs can be sure will be able to give them consistent innings in 2021. Miller has made just 16 starts since 2017. Stewart is a low-risk addition with 17 career appearances — six as a starter.

Adding a veteran (or two) would be ideal for the Cubs to help cover the increase in innings from the shortened 2020 season, along with the fact Alzolay and Mills haven’t pitched full 162-game seasons in the big leagues yet

The Cubs will be in the market for buy-low free agents with upside. Here’s a look at 10 potential targets:

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!