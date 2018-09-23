Cubs broadcasters pay tribute to Hawk Harrelson on Kyle Schwarber home run call

Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies paid tribute to legendary Sox broadcaster Hawk Harrelson Sunday when calling Kyle Schwarber's monster home run at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sunday marks the final game for Hawk Harrelson in the White Sox TV booth, as the legendary broadcaster is set to ride off into the sunset on retirement.

So when Kyle Schwarber began the second inning by absolutely hammering Carlos Rodon's first offering into the bleachers in right center, Cubs announcers Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies paid tribute to Harrelson:

No one man should have all that power. pic.twitter.com/ffggRE1b7v — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 23, 2018

"There's a drive and you can put it on the boardddd YES," Kasper belted out. "That's for you, Hawk! Kyle Schwarber with his first homer off a lefty."

"How 'bout that?" Deshaies said. "We didn't even have time to say 'STRETCH!'"

Before Cubs fans take it the wrong way, note there was no intent from Kasper or Deshaies to troll Harrelson, only to pay tribute with "Hawk-isms", as Kasper teased Sunday morning:

Congrats to The Hawk on a wonderful broadcasting career. He's left quite a legacy in Chicago & has always been wonderful to me. Might drop a couple Hawk-isms in his honor today. — Len Kasper (@LenKasper) September 23, 2018

It was Schwarber's first dinger since Sept. 5 and the 26th of the season. He's dealt with a back injury throughout the month and has faced some questions about his inconsistent power this season.

But he looks to be finding his stride ahead of the final week of the season.

After striking out twice and going 0-for-4 while serving as the DH Friday, Schwarber doubled, singled and drew a walk Saturday and then began his Sunday with a long home run. He followed up his second-inning homer Sunday with a third-inning RBI double.

The Cubs could really use Schwarber's bat to get hot in a lineup that has faded quite a bit since the All-Star Break.