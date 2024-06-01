Cubs bring home losing streak into matchup with the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (25-32, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-30, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (3-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -136, Reds +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop their three-game home slide.

Chicago has a 28-30 record overall and a 15-12 record at home. The Cubs have gone 10-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati is 25-32 overall and 11-15 in road games. The Reds have gone 10-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Tauchman has a .266 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs. Cody Bellinger is 11-for-44 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Elly De La Cruz ranks second on the Reds with 20 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Jeimer Candelario is 6-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .216 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.