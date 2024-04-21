Cubs bring 2-1 series advantage over Marlins into game 4

Miami Marlins (5-17, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-8, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 12.71 ERA, 2.23 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -128, Marlins +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, leading the series 2-1.

Chicago has gone 7-2 in home games and 13-8 overall. The Cubs are 10th in the majors with 23 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Miami is 5-17 overall and 3-6 in road games. The Marlins are 3-11 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Busch has six home runs, nine walks and 15 RBI while hitting .328 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 11-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Christian Bethancourt: 10-Day IL (illness), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.