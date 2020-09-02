Cubs blow a 5-run lead, then beat the Pirates 8-7 on Ian Happ's 11th-inning single

All of the hoopla over the Chicago Cubs’ reinforced lineup was validated in the first five innings Tuesday night.

But when the offense stopped, the Cubs went into virtual shutdown mode before squeaking out an 8-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in 11 innings at soggy PNC Park.

Ian Happ, who stayed in the leadoff spot after the return of Kris Bryant from the injured list, capped a three-hit game with a single to score Nico Hoerner with the go-ahead run.

Jeremy Jeffress got Erik Gonzalez to ground into a double play to end the 10th and locked up Jacob Stallings on a called third strike to end the game and earn the win.