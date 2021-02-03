Cubs’ biggest roster holes with 2 weeks until Spring Training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

An orange Midway Moving & Storage truck headed toward Wrigley Field on Wednesday morning, a sign that Spring Training is rapidly approaching.

With two weeks until camps open, however, the Cubs’ roster isn’t fully packed.

It’s been an unusual offseason, without clarity on the rules for the upcoming season – will there be a universal designated hitter or expanded playoff? – let alone the start date.

When on Monday the players association rejected MLB’s proposal to push back Spring Training a month, the league again instructed its clubs to prepare for an on-time Spring Training.

Let’s play ball.

By reportedly agreeing to terms with outfielder Joc Pederson last week, the Cubs filled the opening left by non-tendering Kyle Schwarber. But they still have patching to do. With two weeks until camps are scheduled to open, here are the Cubs’ biggest roster holes: