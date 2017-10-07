Cubs make big lineup changes, Nats make none for NLDS Game 2

WASHINGTON (AP) -- While the Chicago Cubs are making big changes to their Game 2 lineup against a left-hander, the Washington Nationals are making none after mustering just two hits in their Game 1 loss.

Facing Nationals lefty Gio Gonzalez, Cubs manager Joe Maddon put right-handed outfielder Albert Almora Jr. in the leadoff spot and inserted switch-hitter Ian Happ, removing Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward. Anthony Rizzo is the only left-handed hitter in the lineup for the defending World Series champions, who sent veteran lefty Jon Lester to the mound.

Citing a ''fine line between urgency and panic,'' Washington manager Dusty Baker says he considered making changes but didn't want to make them just for the sake of it. The Nationals didn't register a hit after the second inning in Game 1 .

