Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta suspended one game

Major League Baseball just announced that Chicago Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his “inappropriate conduct” following a replay review the Cubs’ loss to the Cardinals on Saturday. Coaches can’t appeal suspensions, so he’ll serve it tonight.

As I was literally in a cabin in the woods on Saturday when the game happened I did not see what Loretta did, but given how the weekend went for the Cubs, I imagine that overall crankiness had a lot to do with it. Probably some colorful language and/or gestures as well.

In other news, reports are swirling that Loretta is a top choice to replace Joe Maddon in the extraordinarily likely chance of Maddon being let go as Cubs’ manager once they are eliminated and his contract expires at season’s end.