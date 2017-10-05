Cubs begin defense of title at Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was in the midst of a record-setting season when he was hit by a pitch by Pedro Strop of the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park on June 29.

The pitch broke the right wrist of Turner, who missed 51 games before returning Aug. 29. The speedy Florida native still set a franchise record with 46 steals and he ranked third in the National League in that category despite playing in just 98 games.

Turner will lead off for Dusty Baker and the Nationals when they host the Cubs on Friday in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

Chicago's Kyle Hendricks (7-5, 3.03 ERA), who is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA in five starts against Washington, will face Stephen Strasburg (15-4, 2.52), who is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in five career starts against the defending World Series champion Cubs.

"You have to pay attention to the running game," Hendricks said Thursday. "They are one of the best lineups in this league."

Said Strasburg: "This isn't pressure. This is a game. You know, there's a lot of people that deal with a lot harsher things in their life that is legitimate pressure."

The playoffs are not about revenge for Turner, who hit .284 with 11 homers this year. He said he has no extra motivation about facing Chicago.

"I think it's important for me to just get on first base whether it's an error, walk, hit, whatever it may be. I think that helps us a lot and changes the game," Turner said. "Speed in general is important in the playoffs."

Turner stole four bases in one game against Chicago at home June 27 and that led to former Cubs catcher Miguel Montero blasting pitcher Jake Arrieta for failing to hold on runners. Less than 12 hours later, the Cubs parted ways with the catcher.

Also on that June visit to the nation's capital, many of the Cubs visited President Trump at the White House. Todd Ricketts, part of Cubs ownership, was quoted as saying about the Nationals come October: "You'll see them crumble."