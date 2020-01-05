Cubs' asking price for Kris Bryant 'is a joke'

As soon as the Cubs' offseason started, the possibility of a Kris Bryant trade has been one of the main talking points.

However, there has been little substance to any rumors. Various teams have been connected to Bryant, but it sounds like nothing has been close. For example, recent word of talks with the Washington Nationals "have gone nowhere."

One reason for that is because teams are waiting on Bryant's grievance case to be resolved. If Bryant wins, he hits free agency after 2020. If he doesn't, he's under contract for two more years. That's a big difference in his value.

Another big reason is that Josh Donaldson, another former MVP winner at third base, is a free agent. With Donaldson still available, teams looking for a third baseman have an option that wouldn't require them giving up marquee prospects.

Those are the obvious reasons for why Bryant's trade market has appeared tepid. According to some reporting from NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan, there's more to it than that.

"The Cubs' asking price for Bryant is a joke," a former GM told Kaplan. "They want nearly ready major league talent at the level of a Gleyber Torres type or close and there is no chance a team is going to give them a package of those caliber of players."

The Cubs traded Torres for a three-month rental of Aroldis Chapman during the run to the 2016 World Series. Torres has since turned into one of the best young infielders in the game with all-star appearances in each of his first two seasons with the New York Yankees.

This former GM also told Kaplan that he doesn't believe Bryant is worth that much anymore.

"I like Bryant but he is not a Top 30 player in baseball in my opinion. He is mediocre at best as a defender at third base. His swing has changed dramatically since 2016 and I question if he is truly 100% healthy. Sure, he has ability and he is a big, strong man but his offensive impact is nowhere close to what he looked like when the Cubs won the World Series."

Bryant's offensive numbers have taken a dip from his stellar 2016 and 2017 seasons when he combined to hit .293/.397/.546. In the two years since then he has hit .278/.379/.496. Those numbers are still good, and his 2019 was a step up from 2018 when he missed a third of the season due to injury, but that's still a drop off.

On top of that, Bryant's defensive metrics have taken a dip. Bryant was rated as minus-7 runs saved at third base in 2019. He combined for plus-8 in that category in his first three seasons, but is minus-9 in the last two.

"The Cubs are trying to jump start their team again and while I don't blame them for asking for a ton in return for Bryant, I don't believe they are going to get it," another executive told Kaplan.

If this is accurate, either the Cubs will have to lower their asking price or find another way to shed salary.