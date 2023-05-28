Cubs apologize after Billy Williams bobbleheads have wrong jersey number

Billy Williams bobbleheads feature wrong number originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have apologized to fans after bobbleheads featuring Hall of Fame outfielder Billy Williams were passed out prior to Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, only for the collectibles to have the wrong jersey number.

Williams hit 392 home runs and drove in 1,353 RBI’s in 16 seasons with the Cubs, and had his No. 26 jersey retired by the club.

Unfortunately for fans at Saturday’s game, the jersey Williams was sporting on the bobblehead wasn’t quite accurate, as it had a No. 1 on the back.

The team issued a statement Saturday evening apologizing for the “regrettable error.”

The club says they will get new bobbleheads produced with the correct number on the back and will distribute them to the 10,000 fans who received the incorrect collectible. Those bobbleheads will likely not be available until next season, the team said.

The Cubs lost to the Reds 8-5, and will aim to avoid a series sweep Sunday in Chicago.

