Cubs' Anthony Rizzo pitches, strikes out Braves' Freddie Freeman

Frederick! Rizzo makes pitching appearance, K's Freeman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Braves may have started routing the Cubs early on Wednesday, but Chicago fans got one light moment out of an otherwise rough game.

Anthony Rizzo made his return to the pitcher's mound.

With the Cubs trailing 10-0 in the seventh inning, David Ross called on his first baseman to take the bump against the top of Atlanta's order.

Naturally, Rizzo added 2/3 of an inning to his career scoreless mark. He also pitched in July 2018, getting one out on two pitches.

But that's not all. Rizzo got to face fellow All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman and struck out the 2020 National League MVP swinging on a 61 mph pitch in the zone.

Bet you didn't expect to see that this season. Matt Duffy finished the inning with a 4-3 ground out.

Rizzo, the self-proclaimed Greatest Leadoff Hitter of All-Time, also returned to the top spot vs. Atlanta.

What a day.

