Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Báez ‘proving it’ again

The Mets’ visit to Wrigley Field this week offered a three-game reminder that not only is Kris Bryant still very much a Cub but also that the Mets still very much have a need at third base.

Whether that means the Mets will come calling again at the trade deadline — from that Connecticut area code that sent a chill through Bryant in February or an actual New York number — the availability of the Cubs’ big three pending free agents this summer remains the question of the season (and of the future) for the Cubs.

That might apply even more now that Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javy Báez have spent the past week clobbering Braves, Mets and Brewers pitching, culminating in Friday’s tone-setting performance for the Nos. 2-3-4 hitters in a 15-2 series-opening win against the Brewers.

Do Bryant’s 2020 critics still think he’s somehow lost his All-Star ability and can’t hit at an elite level anymore? Do the Twitter thumb-heads calling for Báez to be benched Friday after his seventh-inning lapse the night before still think that the “El Mago” preponderance of his baseball character doesn’t scream for the former MVP runner-up and 2020 Gold Glove shortstop to be in the lineup every day?

And does anybody still think the elder-statesman Rizzo doesn’t have enough juice left in his glove and lefty bat to merit a five-year extension?

“Nothing changes just because you have a couple good games. It’s a long season,” said Rizzo after he and his walk-year core brothers combined to go 8-for-13 with two homers and two doubles Friday at the end of a stretch full of similar production.

“It’s just going out every day and proving it,” Rizzo said.

For any Cubs fans — or owners — still thinking that starting over and trying to build a new young core instead of paying a few of the holdovers to help bridge the championship past to a championship future, just ask yourself this: What do you think the Mets think of these guys?

No, not in the context of the trade deadline.

But consider the state of a Mets team with a new richest-in-baseball owner, a best-in-the-league rotation ace, a shiny, new $341 million shortstop and a a new set of turbocharged expectations.

While Bryant is showing off his newfound health with an MVP-caliber start to his season, Mets third baseman J.D. Davis spent three days in Chicago booting baseballs hit to him and throwing away the ones he caught.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor got off to a slower start than his buddy Báez — trading a solo shot that was his first homer of the season in the series for Báez’ grand slam that was his fifth, and offering a few reminders that his Cubs counterpart has the better arm.

And even Rizzo, who didn’t do a lot of hitting (four walks) during that series, danced circles around defensively clunky Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in the field for three games, showing off his four-time Gold Glove skills.

Think a Mets team that just paid all that money to LIndor might be able to use a few of these walk-year Cubs — and be willing to pay a market-value price?

Never mind the Cubs ownership and front office that knows their MVP, All-Star, Gold Glove track records best.

Talk about champagne wishes and big-market baseball dreams.

“I just play first base and don’t make those decisions,” Rizzo said. “That’s above my pay grade now.”

And it might stay that way if the low-balling Cubs have their way.

For now, Rizzo has broken from his opening slump to go 12-for-31 (.387) in the last nine games with three homers, a triple, two doubles and a 1.306 OPS.

Over the last week, Bryant has a six-game hitting streak during which he’s 11-for-23 (.478) with four extra base hits, three walks and a 1.369 OPS. And even Báez — for all his world-record strikeout rate and Thursday night lapse that earned a “conversation” with the manager — is 8-for-26 (.308) over that same stretch with three homers and a 1.000 OPS.

Rip Bryant for lack of production while playing hurt for stretches in recent seasons? Discard Báez for the occasional lapse and the enormous swing that delivers polarizing results? Let Rizzo walk because he’s reached his 30s?

Be careful what you wish for.

“As far as KB and Javy, it’s not easy to find people in this league that play every single day,” Rizzo said. “And that’s dating back to [Alfonso] Soriano here for me, and Starlin Castro, where no matter what, they played every day. And Javy’s the same way, and KB wants to be in the lineup every single day.

“Just being in that lineup and playing every single day, good things can happen. …”

The Brewers saw that much out of the Cubs’ walk-year bros on Friday.

Where it goes from here — well, now we’re back to Rizzo’s pay grade.

