On Monday the Cubs announced their 2020 coaching staff under first-year manager David Ross. The group features several new faces (italicized) among the holdovers from last season.

-Andy Green - bench coach

-Tommy Hottovy - pitching coach

-Mike Borzello - associate pitching, catching and strategy coach

-Anthony Iapoce - hitting coach

-Terrmel Sledge - assistant hitting coach

-Craig Driver - first base/catching coach

-Will Venable - third base coach

-Mike Napoli - quality assurance coach

-Chris Young - bullpen coach

-Chad Noble - bullpen catcher

-Juan Cabreja - staff assistant

-Franklin Font - staff assistant























Some notes on the new guys:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

-Green was the Padres manager from 2016-19 (274-366 record) and was the Diamondbacks third base coach in 2015 - his first season coaching in the big leagues. Green's experience will be vital as Ross gets accustomed to managing.

-Driver spent the last two seasons as the Phillies bullpen catcher/receiving coach and the prior two seasons as Yale's catching coach. He was a collegiate catcher at University of Puget Sound and graduated in 2011.

-Napoli played 12 big league seasons from 2006-17. He and Ross won the 2013 World Series with the Boston Red Sox. Napoli will offer an extra set of eyes in the dugout from someone who, like Ross, played catcher, a position which helps managers manage the game from the field.

-Young spent 2018-19 with the Phillies as associate pitching coach and pitching coach, respectively. He previously worked in the Padres (2010-14) and Astros (2015-17) scouting departments.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams Cubs games easily on your device.

Cubs announce David Ross' 2020 coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago