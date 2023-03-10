Cubs announce 10 cuts from major league spring training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have cut 10 players from their major league spring training camp, reassigning four players to minor league camp while optioning six players to minor league affiliates, the team announced on Friday.

Outfielders and top Cubs prospects Alexander Canario and Brennen Davis have been optioned to Triple-A Iowa, while catcher Miguel Amaya and right-handers Ben Brown and Ryan Jensen were optioned to Double-A Tennessee.

Additionally, 20-year-old outfield prospect Kevin Alcántara was optioned to High-A South Bend.

Meanwhile, right-handers Danis Correa, Jordan Holloway and Ben Leeper were reassigned to minor league camp alongside outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. All four players were at spring training camp as non-roster invitees.

The Cubs' Friday transactions have reduced their spring training roster from 66 to 56 players, as 33 pitchers, four catchers, 11 infielders, six outfielders and two utility players remain on the spring roster. Of the players remaining on the Cubs' spring training roster, 20 are non-roster invitees.

The announcement comes on the heels' of an eight-game winning streak in spring training for the Cubs, and ahead of their first spring matchup with the crosstown rival White Sox. Including Friday's matinee duel with the ChiSox, the Cubs have 19 games remaining on their spring schedule before opening their season against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on March 30.