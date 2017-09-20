Cubs aim to get Jake Arrieta three more starts this season

Jake Arrieta will start Thursday's key NL Central game against the Brewers. The Cubs hope it's the first of three starts the veteran pitcher will make before the end of the regular season.

Arrieta has not pitched since a disastrous outing on Sept. 4, when he left after 2 1/3 innings with a hamstring injury. Arrieta allowed three runs off a walk and four hits, two of which were home runs, in what ended up being a 12-0 loss to the Pirates. The 31-year-old pitcher said he felt "good" following a 25-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday, which was monitored by Cubs general manager Theo Epstein.

"He looked really good," Epstein said Tuesday, via ESPN. "Mechanically sound. Executed his pitches and didn't feel anything. If it works out where he can pitch on Thursday, it would be good, so he can have three starts the rest of the year. Give him a chance to get stretched out and everything locked back in."

Arrieta is 14-9 with a 3.48 ERA this season, but has had a 1.98 ERA since the All-Star break. He will be limited Thursday to 75-80 pitches against the Brewers, who sit 3 1/2 games of the division-leading Cubs in the NL Central.

He said his final start should come in the regular-season finale against the Reds on Oct. 1. He hopes to then be "at full pitch count and to be ready for the playoffs."





"The good thing is the arm strength is there," Arrieta said, via the Cubs website. "It's remained there. I actually feel better from having a little bit of time off."