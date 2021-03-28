Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay almost speechless after making rotation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maddie Lee
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alzolay almost speechless after making rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Adbert Alzolay remembers being tongue-tied.

He didn’t know how the conversation would go when Cubs manager David Ross called the young pitcher into his office.

“Right now, they have really hard decisions to make,” Alzolay said.

Before announcing the Cubs’ opening rotation on Saturday, Ross delivered the news to Alzolay: Not only had the 26-year-old made the roster, but he was the Cubs’ fifth starter.

“I was so happy, I couldn't say anything,” Alzolay recounted Sunday. “The only thing that I said back to him was that I was so happy for this opportunity.”

Alzolay makes the Opening Day roster for the first time in his career. He’s made six spot starts for the Cubs over the past couple seasons, 10 major-league outings in all. But Saturday’s news was a vote of confidence from the club to the homegrown pitcher.

“What I’ve seen is a guy that’s a lot freer walking around the clubhouse talking to everybody,” Ross said of Alzolay’s maturation. “Personality is out. Who he is, is shining through. A lot of smiles as he walks around, but when he gets on the mound, he’s doing work and is taking the feedback and asking the right questions.”

It would have been easy for someone in Alzolay’s position to respond the opposite way.

He threw a scoreless outing for his first spring training start, but then he gave up five and three runs to the Diamondbacks and Royals, respectively. At the same time, speculation was swirling about the MLB Players Association grievance regarding Alzolay’s fourth option. Would the Cubs send Alzolay to Triple-A if he did have another option?

His wife was worried about the implications grievance, Alzolay said, but he told her: “I’m about to have a good game tomorrow. I need to be prepared, and then if I put those things on my mind, I’m just going to put more pressure on myself that I don't need to have right now.”

He was right about having a good game. Alzolay held the Dodgers to two runs on one hit Thursday. And even though the Cubs learned Alzolay would have a fourth option, they put him on the roster.

“He’s nowhere near where he’s going to be, and that’s a good thing,” said Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta, who has served as a mentor for Alzolay this spring. “He’s in a great place. He’s only going to get better. He’s a tremendous student of the game, he prepares himself extremely well, and there’s still room to grow. I’m in the same boat – I feel like I can grow as well.”

On Sunday, Ross highlighted Alzolay’s ability to bounce back from those two early outings, a skill he expects the young pitcher will call on throughout the year.

“That’s every major league pitcher,” Ross said. “I like the stuff. It's something that that we don't really have in our rotation. And it's nice for a guy that you see put in a lot of hard work and get rewarded and have a chance to really help us.”

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • With LaMelo Ball sidelined, Devonte Graham provides hope for Charlotte Hornets

    Devonte Graham scored a season-high 30 points for the Charlotte Hornets in a loss to Phoenix on Sunday.

  • 5 killed in 2 separate wrong-way crashes in Chicago, Forest Park

    A total of five people have been killed in two separate crashes on the Eisenhower Expressway Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

  • Cubs select contracts of veteran IFs Eric Sogard, Matt Duffy

    Veteran infielders Eric Sogard and Matt Duffy appear to be heading back to the big leagues after the Chicago Cubs selected the contracts of both players Sunday afternoon. The Cubs also selected the contract of left-hander Rex Brothers, opening the door for all three players to be with the club for opening day later this week. The 34-year-old Sogard is familiar with the National League Central Division after spending three of the past four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

  • Vikings’ salary cap after making more moves in free agency

    Here is the Minnesota Vikings' 2021 salary cap space after the team made more moves in 2021 free agency.

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • Did Cordarrelle Patterson leave a hint about where he’ll be playing in 2021?

    Chicago Bears free agent Cordarrelle Patterson may have used Twitter to leave a clue about where he plans on playing in 2021.

  • Red Sox prospect rankings: Triston Casas tops rapidly-improving top 10

    The Boston Red Sox are far removed from having one of baseball's worst farm systems. John Tomase's ranking of the current top 10 prospects entering the 2021 season proves there's plenty of reason for optimism down on the farm.

  • Bears met with Virginia Tech first-round prospect, Christian Darrisaw

    The Chicago Bears met with Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw in the run-up to the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Bruce Springsteen on relationship with Patti Scialfa: 'I didn’t trust myself for a long time'

    It took Bruce Springsteen a while to get his head around the concept of fatherhood – but Patti Scialfa of Deal changed that, said Springsteen.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • NHL roundup: Coyotes' Phil Kessel gets hat trick, Adin Hill gets shutout

    Phil Kessel had a hat trick and also prevented a goal as the Arizona Coyotes completed a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Sharks with a 4-0 victory on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the Coyotes won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five. Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • GM who drafted Durant, Harden and Westbrook has 18 first-round picks in next seven years

    Thunder GM Sam Presti is a skilled evaluator with a great history. He drafted Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, three former NBA MVPs.

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics among teams interested in Bradley Beal

    Bradley Beal may be one of the hottest trade targets of the 2021 NBA offseason, and the Boston Celtics may be in on him if the Washington Wizards do make him available.

  • Seven takeaways from the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships

    Highlighted by Nathan Chen’s brilliant free skate to win his third straight world title, learn the skating headlines as we approach the Olympic season.

  • Dustin Johnson withdraws from 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of Masters title defense

    Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of his Masters title defense.

  • Michigan State basketball's Rocket Watts enters NCAA transfer portal

    The Free Press confirmed that Michigan State basketball sophomore guard Rocket Watts entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.