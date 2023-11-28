Cubs ‘active in trade conversations' for pair of ace pitchers, report says

Cubs ‘active in trade conversations' for pair of ace pitchers, report says originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have a long list of positions to strengthen this offseason, but they could be aiming for some big fish in the pond when it comes to their starting rotation.

The Cubs, who are needing to replace Marcus Stroman in their rotation, are reportedly “active in trade conversations” for both Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

According to Morosi, the Reds have also inquired on both pitchers after Sonny Gray signed a long-term deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Both Bieber and Glasnow are set to become free agents after the 2024 season, but both could command a hefty price given the state of the pitching market this offseason.

Bieber, the 2020 American League Cy Young award winner, will turn 29 in May, but was limited to 21 starts during the 2023 season, with a 6-6 record and a 3.80 ERA for the Guardians.

Spotrac estimates that he will make $12.2 million on his final one-year contract prior to hitting unrestricted free agency.

As for Glasnow, he will turn 31 during the 2024 season. He is set to make $25 million next season for the Rays, causing speculation to ramp up that he will be a trade candidate for Tampa Bay.

He was 10-7 last season with a 3.53 ERA in 21 starts, racking up 162 strikeouts in 120 innings of work.

Baseball’s winter meetings are set for next week in Nashville, with plenty of activity expected with a robust free agent market and teams looking to shed salary ahead of next season.

