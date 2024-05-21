Cubs activate Dansby Swanson from the injured list, recall Luis Vázquez from Triple-A Iowa

Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson is congratulated in the dugout after his home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have activated shortstop Dansby Swanson from the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Luis Vázquez from Triple-A Iowa, the team announced Tuesday.

Swanson, 30, was placed on the injured list May 8 with a right knee sprain. He's batting .209 with three doubles, one triple and four home runs in 37 games.

Vázquez, 24, earned his first major league call-up after batting .262 with 10 doubles and three homers in 39 games with Iowa.

The Cubs, who opened a series against Atlanta at home Tuesday, optioned Pete Crow-Armstrong and infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Iowa.

