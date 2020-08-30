Cubs acquire Jose Martinez and add right-handed reliever A.J. Ramos ahead of Monday's trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs addressed a need Sunday in acquiring designated hitter Jose Martinez from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later or cash consideration.

To make room for Martínez on the 40-man roster, catcher Josh Phegley was designated for assignment.

Martinez is expected to help an offense that is batting .208 with a .333 slugging percentage against left-handers with Kris Bryant and Steven Souza Jr. currently on the 10-day injured list.

Martinez, the son of former White Sox outfielder Carlos Martinez, is a career .319 hitter with a .946 OPS against left-handers. The 32-year-old is batting .239 with two home runs and 19 RBIs in 67 at-bats for the Rays this season.