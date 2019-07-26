Cubs acquire Derek Holland from Giants

Bill Baer
NBC Sports

The Cubs have acquired pitcher Derek Holland from the Giants in exchange for cash considerations, the Giants announced. To create room on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated pitcher Tim Collins for assignment.

Holland, 32, was designated for assignment by the Giants on Sunday. Across seven starts and 24 relief appearances spanning 68 2/3 innings, the lefty posted a 5.90 ERA with a 71/35 K/BB ratio.

Collins, 29, has only pitched 8 2/3 innings in the majors this year, allowing three runs on nine hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

