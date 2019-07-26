Cubs acquire Derek Holland from Giants

The Cubs have acquired pitcher Derek Holland from the Giants in exchange for cash considerations, the Giants announced. To create room on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated pitcher Tim Collins for assignment.

Holland, 32, was designated for assignment by the Giants on Sunday. Across seven starts and 24 relief appearances spanning 68 2/3 innings, the lefty posted a 5.90 ERA with a 71/35 K/BB ratio.

Collins, 29, has only pitched 8 2/3 innings in the majors this year, allowing three runs on nine hits and three walks with four strikeouts.