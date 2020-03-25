Cubs 2020 roster outlook: Why Jason Kipnis has struggled in recent years

Each day in March, NBC Sports Chicago is previewing one player from the Cubs' expected 2020 Opening Day roster. Next up is second baseman Jason Kipnis.

2019 recap

Kipnis joined the Cubs on a minor league deal this spring following nine seasons with the Indians. A career .261/.333/.417 hitter, the Northbrook native posted a .245/.304/.410 line in 121 games last season. His wRC+ (82) was well below his career average (103).

Kipnis' tenure in Cleveland ended on a tough note, with the 32-year-old fracturing his right hand on Sept. 15 and missing the rest of the season. The Indians declined to pick up his $16.5 million 2020 option in November.

Expectations for this season's role

When MLB was on track for a March 26 Opening Day, a David Bote-Kipnis platoon at second base made sense. Kipnis is a career .269/.347/.442 hitter with a 113 wRC+ versus righties, though his production has declined the past three seasons (.240/.313/.427, 93 wRC+).

Nico Hoerner is also in the second base mix but sending him to Triple-A to start the season would ensure he plays every day. It could be easier to find him at-bats, however, if MLB tightens its schedule post-hiatus.

Kipnis likely will be given a chance to start at second versus righties, even if Hoerner makes the roster. The veteran also offers another lefty bat off the bench.

2020 outlook

Everyone likes graphs, so allow me to present you with this:

What do we make of this? Hitting more fly balls has hurt Kipnis (typically a line drive hitter) at the plate. Since 2017, he's hit .236/.305/.403 with an 85 wRC+, posting below-average BABIPs - .256, .258 and .265. (From 2011-16, he posted BABIPs of .288 or better.)

It's easier to find holes when you hit line drives or ground balls. Kipnis improved in the latter last season, but his fly ball rate was still about six points above the 2019 MLB average. He did improve his soft and hard contact rates from 2017 and '18, resulting in his expected batting average (.261) being much higher than his actual one.

Kipnis may not be an everyday player at this stage in his career, but by playing in favorable matchups, he can provide a boost to a weak position for the 2019 Cubs.

