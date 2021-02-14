Cubs 2016 World Series Champion Mike Montgomery signs with Mets

Mets acquire another member of Cubs 2016 World Series team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another member of the 2016 World Series Champion Cubs is headed to New York to join the Mets, and no it’s not Kris Bryant— well, at least not yet.

The Mets tweeted on Sunday that they signed pitcher Mike Montgomery to a minor league contract, including an invite to major league camp for Spring Training.

Montgomery will always have a spot in Cubs history, as he recorded the final out in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. In addition to the most important save in the Cubs’ modern history, Montgomery also got the win in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers.

The Cubs traded Montgomery to the Royals midway through the 2019 season in exchange for catcher Martin Maldonado.

Last season with the Royals, Montgomery battled a lat strain for much of the season and was limited to only three appearances.

Now Montgomery joins another former Cubs champion, Albert Almora, who also signed with the Mets earlier this month.

