The past two offseasons say otherwise, but there was a time where the Cubs were active players in MLB's free agency pools. Crazy, I know.

All jokes aside, with Theo Epstein and Co. building an annual contender, the Cubs have become an attractive destination for those on the open market. We obviously can't discount moves made B.T. (Before Theo), either.

From a former Cardinal to a Hall of Famer to World Series champions, here's one writer's crack at naming the Cubs' 10 best free agent signings of all-time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Chicago Cubs easily on your device.

Cubs' 10 best free agent signings of all-time originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago