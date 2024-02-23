Cube ticks all the boxes with its new lightweight e-MTB – the AMS Hybrid ONE44 is light, Bosch SX powered and wallet-friendly

Cube AMS Hybrid ONE44.

Cube has launched the AMS Hybrid One44 – its latest offering in its well-regarded Cube e-MTB range. Featuring the lightweight Bosch SX drive system, the One44 is a carbon framed, full suspension e-MTB that certainly looks to tick all the boxes on paper as far as weight, spec and cost go. Many brands have been launching their own models of sub-20 kg lightweight e-MTBs – like the Whyte E-Lyte 140 Works or the Scott Voltage. As the race heats up for the lightweight e-MTB crown, has Cube hit the mark with a wallet-friendly, yet powerful electric mountain bike challenger ready to cut it with the best?

The AMS Hybrid One44 comes in four models and is constructed using high-end C:68X carbon which makes for a claimed frame weight of 2,100g, without the shock and motor. The complete build weights vary from a claimed featherweight 16.2 kg to a still respectable 18.4 kg. The sleek design gives the Cube a fairly analogue look, but there is a 400Wh, non-removable battery housed in that slender downtube.

It's paired with the lightweight, versatile Bosch SX drive system, which is featured for the first time in a Cube bike. It delivers 55Nm of torque and 600w of maximum power, and there is the option of adding a Bosch PowerMore 250Wh range extender to the One44. The integrated system controller continues the slender look, and can be connected to a smartphone, and gives all the ride facts and figures.

The Bosch SX motor on the Cube AMS Hybrid ONE44

Although Cube doesn't mention the rear travel figures anywhere, we can assume (going by the name) that it's 140mm, which pairs with a 140mm fork up front along with 29-inch wheels which Cube says makes it their ultimate trail bike. The AMS Hybrid One44 comes in four frame sizes from S to XL, with the reach varying from 428mm on a small to 500mm on the XL. Elsewhere, notable geometry figures include the adjustable head tube angle of either 65.4 degrees or 66 degrees, and chainstay lengths of 450mm across the sizing.

Cube AMS Hybrid ONE44 being ridden in woods

Cube have specced the four models (see below) with a range of high-quality components from the likes of Fox, SRAM, Shimano and Magura. They say two models feature an ultralight specification for pace with power, with the other two kitted out for maximum trail performance. Cube has pulled out all the stops when it comes to naming each model too, quite possibly the longest we've seen, and they are quite the mouthful (also see below).

Pricing, availability and specification

The AMS Hybrid One44 is available now from Cube, in four models, sized from S-XL. Pricing starts at £5,499 and tops out at £7,999, with US pricing to be confirmed. For further information please visit Cube.eu.

AMS Hybrid ONE44 Super TM 400X 29

Cube AMS HYBRID ONE44 C:68X SUPER TM 400X 29

Frame: C:68X Carbon

Motor: Bosch Performance SX

Battery: Bosch CompactTube 400

Fork: Fox 36 Float Factory FIT Kashima Coated, 140mm

Rear Shock: Fox Float X Factory Kashima Coated

Rear Derailleur: SRAM XX Eagle AXS, 12spd

Shifters: SRAM AXS Pod Ultimate

Bar: Cube Stereo Carbon Cockpit System

Crankset: e*thirteen e*spec Race Carbon Crank

Seatpost: Fox Transfer Factory Kashima Coated

Saddle: Natural Fit Nuance SLT Carbon

Brakes: Magura MT Trail Carbon, 203/180mm F/R

Wheels: Newmen Advanced SL

Tires: Maxxis

Color: Dustyolive´n´gold

Sizes : S, M, L, XL

Weight: 17.7kg

Price: $TBC / £7,999

AMS Hybrid ONE44 SLT 400X 29

Cube AMS HYBRID ONE44 C:68X SLT 400X 29

Frame: C:68X Carbon

Motor: Bosch Performance SX

Battery: Bosch CompactTube 400

Fork: Fox 34 Float Factory FIT Kashima Coated, 140mm

Rear Shock: Fox Float Factory Kashima Coated

Rear Derailleur: Shimano XTR, 12spd

Shifters: Shimano XTR

Bar: Cube Stereo Carbon Cockpit System

Crankset: e*thirteen e*spec Race Carbon Crank

Seatpost: Fox Transfer SL Factory Kashima Coated

Saddle: Natural Fit Nuance SLT Carbon

Brakes: Shimano XTR, 180mm F/R

Wheels: Newmen Advanced SL

Tires: Maxxis

Color: Carbon´n´golddust

Sizes : S, M, L, XL

Weight: 16.2kg

Price: $TBC / £7,499

AMS Hybrid ONE44 TM 400X 29

Cube AMS HYBRID ONE44 C:68X TM 400X 29

Frame: C:68X Carbon

Motor: Bosch Performance SX

Battery: Bosch CompactTube 400

Fork: Fox 36 Float Performance GRIP, 140mm

Rear Shock: Fox Float X Performance

Rear Derailleur: SRAM GX Eagle AXS, 12spd

Shifters: SRAM AXS Pod Ultimate

Bar: Newmen Evolution SL 318.25

Crankset: e*thirteen Helix Race Alloy

Seatpost: Cube Dropper Post

Saddle: Natural Fit Nuance SLT Carbon

Brakes: Magura MT7, 203/180mm F/R

Wheels: Newmen Evolution SL E.G

Tires: Schwalbe

Color: Swampgrey´n´purplereflex

Sizes : S, M, L, XL

Weight: 18.4kg

Price: $TBC / £5,999

AMS Hybrid ONE44 SLX 400X 29

Cube AMS HYBRID ONE44 C:68X SLX 400X 29