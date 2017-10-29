Cubans get best look yet at World Series – a day late

By Sarah Marsh and Anett Rios

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cubans are getting their best look in years at baseball's World Series, watching the games on state TV broadcasts a mere 24 hours after the actual event, despite each team featuring a star Cuban defector.

State television traditionally has shown pirated signals of the championship series of Major League Baseball a few days or even weeks after the event. Last year, it only showed the last game of the World Series.

Baseball is the Communist-run island's most popular sport but fans have struggled to follow the World Series in the past because official broadcasts frequently avoided games with Cuban players who had defected.

That had become more difficult in recent years with Cuban stars populating more U.S. teams. State TV would sometimes simply edit out their plate appearances.

But, with Cuba increasingly connected to the web and open to the West, the World Series this year is being aired with relative swiftness.

"The door is opening," said Jose Antonio Perez, a chemical engineer, watching the game with friends and family at his home in Havana. "We should be able to watch this live but this could be the beginning."

The broadcast is just one way in which the island is seeking to show it wants to continue the normalization of U.S.-Cuban relations -- even if President Donald Trump's administration does not.

Havana is embroiled in a diplomatic dispute with Washington over the source of what the U.S. considers sonic attacks against its embassy personnel here.

DEFECTING BY SPEED BOAT

Because of the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba, Major League Baseball (MLB) is banned from reaching a commercial agreement with Cuba's baseball federation over the transfer of players, forcing the best players to defect, typically by speed boat or abandoning the national team when it is playing abroad.