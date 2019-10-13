Cub Swanson and Kron Gracie take Fight of the Night honors at UFC on ESPN+ 19

Cub Swanson victorious at UFC on ESPN+ 19

Cub Swanson was walking a thin line heading into UFC on ESPN+ 19 on Saturday in Tampa, Fla, but he exited the cage walking on a cloud.

Entering his fight with previously undefeated Kron Gracie on the only four-fight skid of his career, Swanson turned a corner in Tampa, putting on a masterful performance to defeat the famed prospect.

Swanson used his superior stand-up game to avoid Gracie's takedowns and grappling prowess, picking him apart over the course of their three-round co-main event. Gracie never backed down, taking everything that Swanson fed him, and continuing to fire back with everything he had until the final horn.

Swanson got back on the winning track, but he and Gracie each earned a $50,000 bonus for their UFC on ESPN+ 19 Fight of the Night effort.

Niko Price and Marlon Vera earned the Performance of the Night honors.

After taking James Vick down, but accidentally pulling him to top position, Price found a moment to correct his mistake, knocking Vick out with an up-kick from his back. Vick was unconscious for several moments following the finish, but eventually walked off under his own power.

Vera earned his bonus with a TKO stoppage of Andre Ewell in a flurry of elbows and punches.

UFC on ESPN+ 19 Performance Bonuses

Fight of the Night: Cub Swanson vs. Kron Gracie

Performance of the Night: Niko Price

Performance of the Night: Marlon Vera

UFC on ESPN+ 19 Gate and Attendance