CU women take on Georgetown in MSC first round

Feb. 28—BOWLING GREEN — Cumberland's women are seeded sixth and will face No. 3-seed Georgetown in the Mid-South Conference Basketball Tournament, according to the bracket released by the league following Saturday's regular-season finales.

On the men's side, the Phoenix are seeded seventh and will face regular-season co-champion Cumberlands in the opening round.

The conference tournament will begin Friday and continue through Monday at Studle Financial Arena on the Bowling Green High campus.

Campbellsville (Ky.) enters the women's tournament as the top seed after winning the regular-season title with a 12-0 record. The MSC regular-season championship is the 17th in the program's history.

Cumberlands (Ky.) and Georgetown (Ky.) tied for second in the MSC standings with 8-4 records. Cumberlands is the tournament's No. 2 seed based on the fourth tiebreaker of point differential in games played between the two teams this season. The Patriots beat the Tigers 79-62 on Jan. 13, while Georgetown won the rematch 72-67.

With its championship, Campbellsville earned a bye into the MSC semifinals where the Tigers await the winner of No. 4-seed Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 5-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.).

The Blue Raiders and the Lions open the tournament at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in one of three quarterfinal games.

In the lower half of the MSC bracket, Cumberlands faces No. 7-seed Bethel (Tenn.) at 5 p.m. while Georgetown plays No. 6-seed Cumberland at 7:30 p.m.

The semifinals are slated for noon and 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the championship game scheduled for 5 p.m. next Monday.

The tournament champion earns the Mid-South's automatic bid into the NAIA National Championships.

The men's tournament tips off Saturday and will also wrap up Monday.

Cumberlands (Ky.) and Freed-Hardeman shared the MSC regular-season championship with 10-2 conference records. It is one of two ties in the standings.

Freed-Hardeman earned the No. 1 seed and the bye into the conference semifinals based on the fourth tiebreaker of point differential in games played between the two teams this season.

The point differential in the two regular season games is a single tally — Freed-Hardeman won 81-73 on Jan. 27 and Cumberlands prevailed 91-84 on Feb. 10.

Campbellsville (Ky.) and Bethel tied for fifth in the standings with 3-9 conference marks. Like the tie for first, the Campbellsville-Bethel tie also comes down to point differential. Campbellsville is the No. 5 seed with a two-point advantage in the season point total. The Tigers beat Bethel 87-70 in mid-January and the Wildcats won 81-76 in mid-February.

Freed-Hardeman faces the winner of No. 4-seed Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Campbellsville in Sunday's first semifinal. The Blue Raiders and the Tigers open the tournament at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in one of three quarterfinal games.

In the lower half of the bracket, Cumberlands faces No. 7-seed Cumberland at 5 p.m. on Saturday while No. 3-seed Georgetown (Ky.) plays No. 6-seed Bethel at 7:30 p.m.

The semifinals are slated for 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday with the championship game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The tournament champion earns the Mid-South's automatic bid into the NAIA National Championships.