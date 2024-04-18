CU women earn 5-seed, will face Campbellsville in MSC quarterfinals

Apr. 17—Cumberland's women earned the No. 5 seed for the Mid-South Conference tennis tournament which begins tomorrow.

The Phoenix finished the regular season with a 3-16 record and went 2-4 in Mid-South Conference play. The Phoenix are set to face the 4-seed Campbellsville in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. tomorrow at Michael O. Buchanon Park in Bowling Green, Ky. Their regular season matchup went in the favor of the Tigers, 5-2, despite Cumberland taking four of the six singles matches to three full sets.

The tournament is slated to begin with three quarterfinal matches tomorrow at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday's semifinals will take place at 9 a.m. and noon. Saturday's championship match is scheduled for noon.

Lindsey Wilson enters the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed after winning the MSC regular season championship. The Blue Raiders (16-2, 6-0 MSC) are set to face the winner of No. 4-seeded Campbellsville (Ky.) (9-8, 3-3 MSC) and No. 5 seed Cumberland.

No. 2 seed Bethel (12-3, 5-1 MSC) faces No. 7 seed Freed-Hardeman (3-14, 0-6 MSC) in the second quarterfinal matchup.

The quarterfinals wrap up tomorrow with No. 3 seed Cumberlands (Ky.) (11-4, 4-2 MSC) taking on No. 6 seed Georgetown (7-10, 1-5 MSC).