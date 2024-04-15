CU women’s basketball center Aaronette Vonleh enters portal

CU women’s basketball suffered a massive blow on Monday as BuffZone’s Brian Howell confirmed that center Aaronette Vonleh has entered the transfer portal.

Vonleh played her first college season at Arizona before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season. In her two years with the Buffs, Vonleh developed into one of the best post players in the country. The 6-foot-3 center gave the Buffaloes a weapon in the paint as she bullied her way to averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. She also possessed a great combination of strength and touch that allowed her to shoot 54.9% from the field on the season.

Vonleh’s 2023 season was a coming-out party of sorts, and it started with a bang when she scored 24 points in Colorado’s upset of LSU.

The transfer portal has not been kind to the Buffaloes this offseason with Vonleh, Brianna McLeod, Jadyn Atchison, Mikayla Johnson, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Lele Tanuvasa and walk-on Shelomi Sanders all either in the portal or committed elsewhere. CU head coach JR Payne and her staff have their work cut out in replacing players such as Vonleh.

