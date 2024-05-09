CU women take 2nd at MSC Championships

May 8—WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland's women claimed seven individual track and field titles on Monday's final day to finish in second place at the Mid-South Conference Championships.

Doris Mensah earned Athlete of the Year honors and head coach Atsu Nyamadi was named the Coach of the Year. It's Nyamadi's third such honor, the first on the women's side.

The Phoenix finished in second place trailing just the Cumberlands with 208 points. The breakdown of points are as follows: Sprints — 55, Hurdles — 20, Distance — 40, Throws — 37, Jumps — 22, Relays — 26, and Multis — 6.

The University of the Cumberlands won the Mid-South Conference Championship with 283 points. Campbellsville took third place with 176 and Lindsey Wilson was fourth with 138.

Doris Mensah had an incredible championship winning five events to earn the honor of Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. Mensah started strong with a win in the 4x100m relay teaming up with Ifunanya Muoghalu, Blessing Samuel, and Praise Idamadudu. The team set a new championship record with a time of 45.58 seconds.

She won both the 100m hurdles and the 400m hurdles with a time of 13.82 seconds and 1:04.70. Mensah later ran a 12.01 in the 100 meter dash to win that title.She capped her day by helping the 4x400m relay team of Leesa Mutandwa, Muoghalu, and Idamadudu with a new championship record with a time of 3:45.02. She also added a sixth place finish in the 200m dash.

Praise Idamadudu won four titles as well winning the 200m and her 400m dash. Idamadudu now has won 18 Mid-South Conference individual titles in her career. She won the 200m with a time 23.45 and the 400m with a time of 53.35. She finished in fifth place in the 100m dash.

Daveina Watson won the shot put for the second time in her career. She dominated the event winning by over 2.5 meters with a mark of 14.28 meters. Watson also recorded a fourth place finish in the discus throw measuring in at 33.99 meters.

Muoghalu finished in second place in the 400m trailing just Idamadudu in the event. She notched a time of 55.16 second for eight points. Mutandwa also earned points in the event with a time of 58.98. Muoghalu also had an eight place finish in the 100m dash.

Mutandwa notched a second place finish in the high jump posting a mark of 1.50 meters.

Blessing Samuel finished in second place in the triple jump. Samuel posted a mark of 11.79 meters.

Sharon Jerop posted a second place finish in the 200m and took third place in the 1500m event. In the 800 she posted a time of 2:19.64 and posted a time of 4:46.20.

Mercy Kibiwott took bronze in the 5000m race. She posted a time of 18:52.48 for third place.

Men finish fourth

WILLIAMSBURG,Ky. — Cumberland's men finished the Mid-South Conference Championships with a fourth-place finish Monday.

The University of the Cumberlands won the Mid-South Conference championship with 279 points. Campbellsville finished in second place with 185.50 points. Lindsey Wilson finished one point ahead of Cumberland to take third place.

The Phoenix claimed two Mid-South Conference individual championships Monday. Lynden Johnson won the 100m dash with a time of 10.67 seconds and Juan Orejuela De La Rosa won the discus throw with a mark of 48.71 meters.

Benjamin Nyakudya finished in second place in the 400 meter dash with a time of 49.19 seconds for eight points.

Joel Forbes took second place in the 800m posting a time of 1:55.26 and Tahmar Upshaw finished in fourth in the event.

Orejuela De La Rosa also finished in second place in the shot put. He posted a mark of 16.74 meters.

Liyu Scarlassara finished in second place in the high jump. He and the first place winner each reached 1.97 meters, but failed at 2.02 meters. The other jumper crossed 1.97 meters in less attempts therefore Scarlassara took second. Mackey Bonds took fourth place in the event at 1.92 meters.

Johnson also took third place in the 200m dash with a time of 22.00 seconds to pick up six points for Cumberland. Nyakudya added a seventh place finish with a time of 23.76.

Shawn Katsidzira finished in third place in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.28 seconds. While Dinkon Sinisterra finished in seventh in the event for two points for CU.

Ahmed Demerdash came in third place in the triple jump with a best jump of 13.79 meters.

The relay team of Katsidzira, Kier Priest, Damiah Smith and Johnson finished in third place in the 4x100m with a time of 42.09 seconds. The 4x400m team of Lucas Phillips, Nyakudya, Upshaw and Forbes also took bronze at 3:23.11.

Cumberland will have one final tune up before the NAIA National Championships at the end of the month. The Phoenix will compete at the Lee Last Chance Meet on Saturday.