CU stumbles for first-round exit from NAIA National Tennis Championships

May 18—MOBILE, Ala. — Cumberland's men stumbled in the opener of the NAIA Tennis National Championships on Tuesday.

The match got off to a late start after weather in the Mobile area pushed everything back, but once the match got started the rain and lightning strayed away from the courts.

Holy Cross secured a 4-2 victory over Cumberland during the first round of nationals.

The doubles matches kicked to start the match. Holy Cross were able to pick up the first doubles win as William Page and Laurenz Flender beat Adrijan Hrzic and Dan Slapnik Trost, 6-2. The Phoenix were fighting at No. 1 and No. 2, but Perry Gregg and Luca McManus were able to top Julian Parada and Vitor Ferreira 6-3 to clinch the doubles point at No. 1. Daniel Wessels and German Suarez had the lead at No. 2, but their match went unfinished.

Cumberland had to pick up four singles victories to keep their season alive, but was unable to do so.

The second point of the match went to the Saints as Polis Koursaros beat Slapnik Trost at No. 6 6-3, 6-1. Suarez quickly cut the lead back to one as he beat Ciaran McCarthy at No. 5 handedly 6-1, 6-2 for a 2-1 deficit.

Holy Cross pushed the lead out to 3-1 as the No. 5 ranked singles player Perry Gregg beat Ferreira at No. 1 6-2, 7-5.

With the Phoenix's backs against the wall and Oscar Wai on the verge of winning the match for Holy Cross, Hrzic forced it to a set three with a second set tiebreaker win.

With Hrzic pushing his match to a third set, this allowed Parada to win at No. 4 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, but Wessels lost at No. 3 to Luca McManus to clinch the win for Holy Cross.