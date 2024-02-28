CU softball knocks off No. 4 Georgia Gwinnett in game two to earn split

Feb. 28—LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Cumberland knocked off No. 4 Georgia Gwinnett 7-4 in game two of last Saturday's doubleheader to split the day with the Grizzlies.

CU (6-2) struggled in game one getting one-hit by the Grizzlies in a 4-0 loss, but bounced back to get a top 5 win on the road at Georgia Gwinnett.

Game one was all Grizzlies as starting pitcher Annalise Jarvis tossed a complete game allowing just one hit. Jarvis punched out 14 Phoenix to get a 4-0 win. Anna Lay recorded the only hit for Cumberland in the fourth inning.

The Grizzlies scored in the second inning as Sophie Sisk hit a triple and then scored on an RBI single by Logan Oller. Georgia Gwinnett tacked on two more runs in the third as Kloeiy Goins stole home. A couple batters later, Jane Hoover hit an RBI-double to lead 3-0.

Georgia Gwinnett manufactured one more run in the fourth inning to go up 4-0 and Jarvis did the rest retiring 21 Phoenix in 22 batters faced.

Kaitlin Higgins suffered the loss in game one throwing six innings giving up nine hits and three earned runs.

Game two was a different story as the Phoenix displayed resiliency and picked up a 7-4 win.

Cumberland got on the board first pushing across three runs in the third. The Phoenix loaded the bases and Abby Chappell drew a free pass for their first run. Kenzie France followed with a two-RBI single up the middle for the lead.

Gwinnett got two back in the fourth as a sacrifice fly plated its first run. The second run came across on a single to cut it to a 3-2 Phoenix lead.

Still up 3-2, Cumberland pushed across four runs in the sixth inning. Gracie Arnemann hit a clutch two-run double, scoring Jacey Hatfield and Briana De la Maza. Arnemann scored on a fielding error by Gwinnett and Karsyn France brought home Lay.

The Grizzlies tried to make it interesting in the seventh inning scoring two, but Carley Clinard completed the game to get a 7-4 win.

Clinard earned the win in the circle tossing all seven innings. She scattered seven hits allowing four earned runs. Lay went 4-for-5 in the game scoring twice.

The Phoenix have a long layoff before returning home on March 5 to take on Bryan College in a double header at Billy Dee Ross Stadium.