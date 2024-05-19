CU sends 17 to NAIA Outdoor National Championships

May 18—Ten women and seven men will represent Cumberland in the NAIA Track & Field Championships, it was announced Friday morning.

Among the standout performers, Praise Idamadudu qualified for multiple events, including the women's 200 meters as the three-seed at a time of 23.34. She is the back-to-back women's 400 meters national champion and holds the top seed with a time of 52.46. Idamadudu is also part of the women's 4 x 100m relay team, seeded third with a time of 45.58, and the women's 4 x 400m relay team, seeded second with a time of 3:45.02.

Doris Mensah, the 2024 Mid-South Conference Outdoor Athlete of the Year, qualified for several events, including the women's 100m hurdles with a fourth seed at 13.54, the women's 400m hurdles with an eleventh seed at 1:02.98, and as part of both the women's 4 x 100m relay and 4 x 400m relay teams.

Junior Daveina Watson is the top seed in the women's shot put with a mark of 15.22m. Blessing Samuel, a sophomore, qualified for the women's triple jump, seeded twelfth with a mark of 11.87m, and the women's long jump, seeded tenth with a mark of 5.90m. Samuel is also part of the women's 4 x 100m relay team.

Sophomore sprinter Ifunanya Muoghalu has qualified for the women's 200 meters, seeded 13th with a time of 24.16, and the women's 400 meters, seeded seventh at 55.15. She is also a member of both relay teams. Leesa Mutandwa and Ezthia Maycock joins the women's 4 x 400m relay team.

Mercy Kibiwott secured her spot in the women's 10,000 meters, seeded 15th with a time of 37:02.74. Junior Sophiat Omizi competes in the women's hammer event, seeded 22nd with a mark of 50.74m.

On the men's side, Ahmed Demerdash qualified for the men's triple jump, seeded 23rd with a mark of 14.39m. Junior Joel Forbes stands out in the men's 800 meters with a second seed at a time of 1:49.28 and is part of the men's 4 x 400m relay team, which is seeded 27th with a time of 3:17.54. He is joined by junior Benjamin Nyakudya, sophomore Lucas Phillips, freshman Jhonatan Rodriquez Osorno and sophomore Tahmar Upshaw on this relay team.

Freshman Juan Orejuela De La Rosa qualified for two events, the men's shot put with a fourth seed at a mark of 17.28m, and the men's discus, seeded 25th with a mark of 48.71m.

The National Championships are set to begin Wednesday on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind.