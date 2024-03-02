CU secures second straight sweep, dominate Brescia 3-0

Mar. 2—Cumberland's men post their second straight home court sweep, taking down the Brescia Bearcats in three straight sets Thursday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

The Phoenix improved their record to 6-8 overall and 3-1 in the Mid-South Conference with their third consecutive win. As a team, the Phoenix hit .261, performing especially well in the final two sets where they hit above .300. Despite Brescia doubling Cumberland's block count, the Phoenix secured the win with nine more digs and 19 more kills.

Cumberland's outside attackers played a crucial role in the victory with Jacob Whyte leading the charge with 17 kills and Luka Ilic close behind with 14. Caleb Ginnings led all players with 14 digs while Alexander Heuer achieved a double-double with 24 assists and 10 digs.

The Bearcats were led offensively by Tuna Konukcu, who finished with nine kills and three blocks. Finn Berger and Stephen Schmidt contributed defensively with 11 and 10 digs, respectively.

Brescia maintained a two-point lead over Cumberland during the early and middle stages of the first set while the Phoenix worked to find their defensive groove.

As the set progressed, Brescia tested Cumberland's defense with a variety of shots, including deep corner throws and tools, resulting in a 17-14 lead for the Bearcats and prompting the Phoenix to call a timeout.

Cumberland regrouped after the break, with Ilic delivering two consecutive kills, including a well-placed tip over the blockers, sparking a crucial four-point run that gave the Phoenix their first lead of the set at 18-17.

In the thrilling final push, the Phoenix briefly extended their lead to two points, but the Bearcats fought back to tie the score at 23-23 with disciplined blocking. Cumberland's attackers were unfazed as Sam Mannebach set up the final two kills of the set for a 25-23 win.

Cumberland carried all the momentum into the second set, quickly establishing a 10-6 lead. However, Brescia fought back, taking advantage of some miscommunications from the Phoenix to go on a 3-0 run and narrow the margin.

The teams exchanged points until they reached a 19-19 tie. The Phoenix then surged ahead with a 5-0 run, highlighted by three kills from Whyte and an ace from Heuer, securing a 25-19 victory to end the set.

The Phoenix got off to a strong start in set three, opening with a 4-0 lead. Ilic set the tone with a sharp swing followed by Whyte's powerful shot down the line.

Cumberland maintained its momentum throughout the set, displaying solid defense and explosive offense. Despite Brescia achieving their highest kill count of the game in this set, the Bearcats were unable to slow CU's energy.

The Phoenix sealed the victory with a final swing from Whyte, clinching a 25-19 win.