CU players who are landing on award watch lists ahead of the 2023 season
It’s award watch list season and multiple Buffaloes are being recognized as contenders for some of college football’s biggest individual honors. While I’m sure these players would prefer Colorado to win a team trophy, it’s still encouraging to see a few Buffs earning some national respect.
Additionally, of the four Buffs we’ll highlight below, three of them are new to the program, which is another testament to the level of talent that head coach Deion Sanders brought to Boulder via the transfer portal.
Take a look at which Buffs players have landed on individual award watch lists ahead of the 2023 season:
QB Shedeur Sanders — Maxwell Award
🏈@CUBuffsFootball's Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) has been named to the 2023 #MaxwellAward watch list.#MaxwellFootball pic.twitter.com/HFQuRKDjoj
— Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 31, 2023
Given to the most outstanding player in college football
Previous Colorado winners: None
P Mark Vassett — Ray Guy Award
.@RayGuyAward Watchlist ➡️ @markvassett 👏#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/UOxBzXJ6Gy
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) August 2, 2023
Given to the best collegiate punter
Previous Colorado winners: Mark Mariscal (2002)
LB Joshka Gustav — Wuerffel Trophy
Making an impact.@WuerffelTrophy Watchlist ➡️ @JoshkaG #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/bIMQ23rsEz
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) August 3, 2023
Given to the player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field
Previous Colorado winners: None
CB/WR Travis Hunter — Paul Hornung Award
Watch him.@hornungaward Watchlist ➡️ @TravisHunterJr 👏#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/5gRr5TfVIf
— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) August 3, 2023
Given to the most versatile player in major college football
Previous Colorado winners: None
Most likely to win
If Travis Hunter plays both ways consistently and possibly even returns kickoffs, I can’t imagine that there’s a more versatile — and talented — player in all of college football. He should be a lock for this award if he stays healthy and contributes at both wide receiver and cornerback.
Further reading
