CU players who are landing on award watch lists ahead of the 2023 season

It’s award watch list season and multiple Buffaloes are being recognized as contenders for some of college football’s biggest individual honors. While I’m sure these players would prefer Colorado to win a team trophy, it’s still encouraging to see a few Buffs earning some national respect.

Additionally, of the four Buffs we’ll highlight below, three of them are new to the program, which is another testament to the level of talent that head coach Deion Sanders brought to Boulder via the transfer portal.

Take a look at which Buffs players have landed on individual award watch lists ahead of the 2023 season:

QB Shedeur Sanders — Maxwell Award

Given to the most outstanding player in college football

Previous Colorado winners: None

P Mark Vassett — Ray Guy Award

Given to the best collegiate punter

Previous Colorado winners: Mark Mariscal (2002)

LB Joshka Gustav — Wuerffel Trophy

Given to the player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field

Previous Colorado winners: None

CB/WR Travis Hunter — Paul Hornung Award

Given to the most versatile player in major college football

Previous Colorado winners: None

Most likely to win

If Travis Hunter plays both ways consistently and possibly even returns kickoffs, I can’t imagine that there’s a more versatile — and talented — player in all of college football. He should be a lock for this award if he stays healthy and contributes at both wide receiver and cornerback.

