CU to play Bethel today in MSC softball single-elimination game

May 1—BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland will play Bethel today In the Mid-South Conference softball tournament play-in game.

The 4:30 p.m. game at South Warren High School in Bowling Green will be single elimination.

Cumberlands (Ky.) is the top seed in the conference tournament after capturing the MSC regular season championship with a 23-1 conference record and a 42-5 overall record.

Cumberland (20-18, 8-16) is the No. 6 seed and Bethel is No. 7.

The double-elimination bracket begins Thursday with No. 4 seed Georgetown (Ky.) (13-21, 9-14) taking on No. 5 seed Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (22-22, 9-15) at 11 a.m. The winner advances to face top-seeded Cumberlands at 4 p.m.

Third-seeded Campbellsville (Ky.) (27-16, 14-10) awaits the Cumberland/Bethel winner at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that game will advance to face No. 2 seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (28-16, 15-9) at 6:30 p.m.

Friday features three elimination games at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6. The winner's bracket final is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday. The elimination bracket final will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. with the championship game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The if-necessary game will take place at noon Sunday.

The MSC tournament champion receives the conference's automatic bid into the NAIA national tournament.