CU men post second-best finish in school history

May 29—DALTON, Ga. — Cumberland's men posted their second-best finish at NAIA Golf National Championships, finishing in 14th place after the fourth round concluded last Friday.

Dalton State won the NAIA national championship after a lightning delay slowed the field for nearly two hours before the conclusion of the event. Texas Wesleyan finished in second place followed by Keiser.

Tom Scullion finished tied for 16th place after shooting a 75 in the final round. Scullion's finish is the highest-ever by a Cumberland player at the NAIA National Championships. He finished with a total of 297 which is one stroke shy of Isaac Walker's four round total at nationals in 2021.

Scullion started his day with his fourth birdie of the tournament on No. 10 before posting three bogeys on the back. He picked up eight pars and one bogey on the front to finish with a three-over par 75.

Christian Lindgreen finished with a three-over 75 as well to shoot a 302 through four rounds. He finished tied for 29th place. Lindgreen also started his morning with a birdie on No. 10. He posted a double on No. 14 and a bogey on No. 16 and 17 before finishing the back with a birdie. He also played very well on the front with eight pars and one bogey to complete his round.

Patrick Chesnut carded a five-over 77 to complete his tournament at 311 strokes. Chesnut had four bogeys on the back with five pars. On the front, he had one birdie on No. 3 with a bogey on 1 and 9 to complete his round. He tied for 59th place.

Will Samuelsson posted an 82 in his final round to finish in 78th place. Samuelsson was even through his first eight holes with a bogey and a birdie, but made the turn at three-over after a triple on No. 18. He added five bogeys and a double bogey on the front to complete his round.

The Phoenix made a substitution in the final round as Colin Smith played instead of Tiger Houston. Smith shot an 89 with five doubles and seven bogeys.

Kolby Shackelford from OUAZ and Juan Ricardo Davila Bone from Texas Wesleyan tied for first at even-par through four rounds. Ricardo Davila Bone won the individual national championship on the first playoff hole with a birdie.