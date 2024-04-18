CU men pick up 2 wins, 8 top 10s to close Berry Field Day Invitational

Apr. 17—ROME, Ga. — Cumberland's men picked up two wins and eight top-10 finishes to round out the Berry Field Day Invitational last weekend.

Shawn Katsidzira won the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.81 seconds. The time was just one hundredth off of NAIA B standards.

Juan Orejuela De La Rosa showed out at the shot put. He won with a mark of 16.84 meters to hit NAIA A standards and set the fifth-best mark in the NAIA.

Mackey Bonds took third place in the long jump, measuring at 6.54 meters.

Edwin Kigen took fifth place in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 10:46.25.

Benjamin Nyakudya brought home a 19th-place finish in the 200m with a time of 22.52 seconds.

Liyu Scarlassara and Ahmed Demerdash also competed in the long jump. Scarlassara took eighth place at 6.02 meters and Demerdash finished in tenth at 5.9 meters.

Orejuela De La Rosa also threw in the discus taking eighth place at 39.62 meters.

Bonds also took 15th in the high jump at 1.82 meters.

Orejuela De La Rosa named men's Field Athlete of the Week

Juan Orejuela De La Rosa earned Mid-South Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Week, it was released Monday by MSC officials.

Orejuela De La Rosa finished in first place in the shot put at the Berry Field Day Invitational. He won with a mark of 16.84 meters, besting second place by over half a meter. The mark qualified him for the NAIA National Championships with the A standards and is the fifth-best mark in the NAIA this season.

This is his first career weekly honor during outdoor season and his second overall.

The Phoenix now set their eyes on postseason competition. Orejuela De La Rosa and the Phoenix will be back at it at the Mid-South Conference Championships on May 5-6 in Williamsburg, Ky.

Women shine with 4 NAIA top-10 time

ROME, Ga. — Cumberland's women had a great final day of the Berry Field Day Invitational last weekend as the sprinters shined and Daveina Watson and Blessing Samuel added NAIA top-3 marks.

On the day, Cumberland totaled seven NAIA "A" standards with four landing top 10 marks. Sprinters Praise Idamadudu, Doris Mensah and Ifunanya Muoghalu had a great showing combining for five of those "A" standards.

Watson continues to put up impressive marks winning the shot put with a mark of 14.9 meters, beating her mark from last week and second best in the NAIA behind her own top mark at 15.22 meters. She also finished in second place in the discus with a mark of 38.22 meters.

Samuel also popped the third best mark in the NAIA in the long jump at 5.9 meters for NAIA "A" standards.

Mensah finished in fourth place in the 100m dash. Mensah ran a time of 11.81 seconds. Finishing just behind her in fifth was Muoghalu at 11.85 seconds. Both times met NAIA "A" standards with Mensah's time landing at 11th-best and Muoghalu notching the 13th-fastest time.

Idamadudu took second place in the 200m trailing to an unattached runner. She posted a new NAIA top mark with a time of 23.34 seconds. Muoghalu took fourth place with a time of 24.16 and the eighth-fastest mark in the NAIA. Mensah followed in fifth at 24.49 and the 14th-best time. All times were NAIA "A" standards.

Dani Rivera won the steeple chase with a time of 11:50.47.

Leesa Mutwanda earned a sixth-place finish in the high jump at 1.52 meters.

Sophiat Omizi finished 20th in the javelin throw at 20.66 meters.