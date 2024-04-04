CU men land at No. 13 in NAIA golf poll

Apr. 3—Cumberland's men landed at No.13 in the newest NAIA top 25 golf coaches' poll announced last Friday by the national office.

The Phoenix dropped from No. 10 to No. 13 in the second regular season coaches' poll. The Phoenix have played in three tournaments this spring finishing in third at the Kinderlou Forest Spring Invite and two ninth place finishes at the Carey Collegiate and Oldfield Classic.

Cumberland earned 310 voting points to earn the 13th-ranking in the poll. Lindsey Wilson is the highest-ranked Mid-South Conference team at No. 7. Campbellsville sits at No. 16 and the Cumberlands is mentioned in the receiving votes category of the poll.

Keiser (Fla.) is the new No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA taking over the top spot from Dalton State (Ga.). The Roadrunners slipped to No. 2. Ottawa (Ariz.) has moved up to No. 3 followed by British Columbia at No. 4. Texas Wesleyan rounds out the Top 5 at No. 5.

Cumberland will be in action next Monday and Tuesday at the Road Runner Classic hosted by Dalton State at The Farm.