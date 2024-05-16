CU men earn at-large bid to NAIA Golf Championships

May 15—Cumberland's men was named as an at-large entrant into the 2024 NAIA Men's Golf National Championships, it was announced last Friday.

The 72nd annual tournament will run May 21-24 at Dalton Golf and Country Club in Dalton, Ga.

The Phoenix earned their second at-large berth into the championship field in program history and fifth in the last seven seasons.

They will be joined by Campbellsville and Lindsey Wilson from the Mid-South Conference.

Cumberland is ranked 13th in the final NAIA top 25 coaches' poll released just after the announcement of national tournament qualifiers.

The 156-player field consists of 19 automatic qualifying teams who won their respective conference/independent tournament or were ranked in the final top 25 for the conference's second automatic berth. Automatic berths are given to conferences who have six or more schools declare at the beginning of the season. Conferences with 12 or more schools who finish the conference tournament are eligible for a second automatic qualifier as long as the second team is rated in the final regular-season poll.

Eleven teams reached the championship field through an at-large selection. At-large teams were determined using the final poll released Friday.

To receive an individual automatic berth, the conference medalist must be from a team who did not win the conference team title, or be an all-tournament Team honoree from the previous year's national championships that did not qualify otherwise. To earn an at-large individual berth, the selection is determined by the NAIA men's golf executive committee.